The House of Flowers: What is known about a new season or movie of the drama

La Casa de las Flores is a Mexican comedy-drama series/novel created by Manolo Caro for the Netflix platform. The production premiered worldwide on August 10, 2018 on the streaming service and since then it has remained one of the programs that are in the top 10 in different countries. However, after its third installment, fans are eager to find out if there will be a movie special again or a new season.

During the final season of La Casa de las Flores, Paulina (Cecilia Suárez) meets her longtime friend, Delia (Maya Mazariegos), who is on the verge of death. The family’s former housekeeper reveals that she had a dream, perhaps a prophecy, that could prove that Agustín “Asustin” Corcuera (Emilio Cuaik) killed Paulina’s real father, Pato, who died before she was born.

However, Paulina forms a plan to break into her old house during a wedding ceremony, with flashback sequences explaining how crucial evidence ended up being hidden in the bedroom of Virginia de la Mora Aguirre (Isabel Burr) and Ernesto de la Mora ( Tiago Correa). In the end, things end with Agustín confessing his guilt during a private recording that was to be shown to the partygoers, but the video cuts out before the full admission.

When Paulina and her brothers manage to recover the videotape, they discover that the evidence they are looking for has been replaced by a home video of them with Virginia, Ernesto and Delia, surprising all the fans who expected to see the truth of these terrible acts. However, the new season or final movie could bring big surprises.

Paulina’s actress, Cecilia Suarez, has been praised for her performance in the franchise and, unsurprisingly, she is the focus of the Netflix film. In the future, all of the main cast members may reprise their roles, either in current stories or during flashback sequences.

Flas Flores, Manolo Caro, has been very active participating in different programs since the last time the program was broadcast in 2020. But, a new agreement with the Netflix platform is expected Let’s give the green light to create a final movie of this amazing show that keeps captivating all the viewers with a new plot and clues.

