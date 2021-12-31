The House In Fata Morgana was Switch’s Best Game On Metacritic

The House In Fata Morgana: With just one more day left to end 2021, we can look back and see some highlights of each platform. And, at least in Swtich when we look at the scores obtained in Metacritic, the most popular was The House in Fata Morgana.

For those who don’t know The House in Fata Morgana, it is a visual novel (interactive story) that brings a lot of suspense in a cursed mansion. According to the ratings and ratings aggregator, the title scored an average of 96 points, being followed by two other strong competitors: Tetris Effect: Connected (with 95 points) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (which earned 89 points ).

At one point in its review period, The House in Fata Morgana even averaged 100 for many weeks (something that would put it as the highest-rated game on Metacritic of all time), until other vehicles published more reviews, which lowered his grade in a few points.

See below the ranking of Switch’s top ten titles in 2021:

The House in Fata Morgana – Dreams of the Revenants Edition – 96

Tetris Effect: Connected – 95

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 89

Death’s Door – 89

Dusk – 88

Fez – 88

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – 88

Monster Hunter Rise – 88

Metroid Dread – 88

Quake Remastered – 87

Do you agree with the list? Do you think any other title should feature in it? Share your opinion in the space below for comments.