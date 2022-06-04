The host of “Catfish: The TV Show” Nev Shulman told whether he will allow his children to make friends on the Internet

Meetings with people on the web are a common thing, so to Nevu Shulman, the host of the Catfish program: The TV Show on MTV, will it be convenient to allow your children to make friends online someday?

Shulman recently pondered this question with the help of the Showbiz Cheat Sheet, preparing for the fact that his three children, who are still very young, will one day be able to communicate with other people on the Internet. His response was nothing more than a classic fatherly response.

Nev Shulman from Catfish tells how he will cope with his children making online friends

It is known that Shulman was deceived by a woman he met on the Internet. This journey was documented in the 2010 film Catfish, and the notion of a false online character has become a cultural and social phenomenon. Shulman was 24 years old when he was “fished out” by a woman who took Shulman on a journey of deception and lies. After Shulman’s documentary aired, other people said they had experienced something similar too. As a result, Catfish was born: The TV Show.

Nev Shulman, Cleo, Bo, Laura Perlongo, Ami Shulman and Robert Shulman | Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Now Shulman is a father, and the stakes are a little higher when it comes to his children. “I think I’ll just always carefully check the biographical data of everyone they can interact with,” he said, somewhat jokingly (somewhat not). “They’ll just find out if you meet someone on the Internet, come to Dad, let him do his thing and run the numbers. And if everything looks good, then everything is ready.”

“Catfish” was still “the best thing that ever happened to me,” Nev said.

While Shulman is going to monitor his children’s online activity, he added, “But at the same time meeting a stranger online and getting trapped was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“I think people should have their own experiences and make their own mistakes,” he said.

Catfish co-host Cami Crawford wasn’t exactly on the same page. “I don’t think my future children will use the Internet,” she laughed. “I think we’re going to have the family computer that I grew up on.” But she immediately dropped this bomb: “But I was still in the chats! Catfishing, a lie about my age.

Cami Crawford tells a shocking story that prepared her for filming in “Catfish”.

While Shulman was deceived online, Crawford said she was also deceived, but in real life. “So I’ve definitely been in situations where, in particular, I had one really long friendship where a person lied to me about everything,” she said. “From the staged engagement to where they traveled. For example, talking to me as if they were in a different time zone, when in fact they were further down the street. It was chaos. It was crazy.”

You want it, you got it! All new #Catfish starts on May 31 with a special guest… pic.twitter.com/ppTX6o9Sqb

— Nev Shulman (@NevSchulman) May 10, 2022

“I really think this situation has prepared me for this show,” she continued. “Because now I don’t know if I’m cynical or don’t know what it is, but now I don’t believe anything. I don’t believe anyone or anything [laughs]. So yes, it can happen. Things happen. And we see it all the time when we love people and take care of them. It doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship, because it was just a friendship, and it happened to me and can happen to anyone.”

Shulman seemed a little stunned to hear Crawford’s story. But it explains why she often looks skeptical in the series—and why she’s likely to be very involved in the use of computers by her future children.

New Catfish Season: The TV Show airs on MTV every Tuesday at 20:00 Eastern time.

To learn more about the entertainment world and get exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet channel on YouTube.