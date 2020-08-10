The horses in Red Dead Online have gone crazy

The latest update to Rockstar’s game, which includes the Naturalist profession, has been accompanied by the unexpected rebellion of the horses.

The latest update to Red Dead Online has made riding our horse more difficult than participating in an American rodeo. Now the horses ignore us when we call them, they trip over any twig and that’s if they don’t disappear while we ride. There are some who even fly after jumping an obstacle. The game community on Reddit is full of illustrative videos and gifs. Videos so hilarious for those who watch them, as frustrating for those who record them. The biggest discussion on the forum this week ran like this: “Is it just me or are the horses dumber than usual?”

Naturalista, a new way to play Red Dead

The update that caused these bugs came out in late July and is one of the biggest in the game. Its main novelty is the arrival of a new profession, Naturalista. He proposes that we work side by side with the character of Harriet Davenport, in Strawberry; a conservationist who wants to analyze and catalog all the fauna of the world. At her side we must study each animal species available in Red Dead Redemption 2 (we remind you that there are more than 178), but without killing them. We will have to track down legendary animals, photograph them with the new “advanced camera” mode, find the right baits for each one and, if we need to get close to them, non-lethal ammunition, such as sedative darts, will be made available to us. A more relaxed, leisurely experience at peace with nature that has led the community to rediscover the Rockstar Wild West when we thought we had already seen it all. With it have also come new weapons, free mode, a third outlaw pass, and more daily challenges. And the horse rebellion, of course, but presumably this will be corrected in the next few days. Pity.



