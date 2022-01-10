The Honor Magic V Is Official: A Folding Phone With Exquisite Design And High Performance

Honor Magic V: Today we had a very important appointment with the Asian manufacturer. And, the old Huawei subsidiary had an event scheduled today in which they would show us their folding phone. Said and done: the Honor Magic V is finally official, and its design and technical characteristics are spectacular.

We are talking about a phone that comes to stand up to heavyweights such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It should be remembered that the Korean manufacturer leads the sales of folding phones with an iron fist, and Honor intends to take away from its great rival a piece of the cake. We already anticipate that this Magic V has enough weapons to be able to fulfill its objective.

Honor Magic V design and features

To begin with, on an aesthetic level we find a product that distills quality from each of its pores. The Asian manufacturer has opted for noble materials when creating the body of this Honor Magic V, and the result is a product that will attract all eyes.

With a design that clearly recalls the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, this model has a book-type folding system to offer different configurations depending on your needs. To this must be added an external screen of 6.45 inches and Full HD + resolution along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz perfect to respond to notifications or view any content without having to unfold the device.

When we open the Honor Magic V we find a screen made up of a 7.9-inch OLED panel and a resolution of 2272 x 1984 pixels, as well as a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Undoubtedly, a configuration that guarantees a perfect multimedia section for watching movies and series. Especially if you take into account that you can place the phone as if it were a lectern to enjoy any content in the most comfortable way. More, if you take into account its speakers with DTS: X Ultra support to offer the best acoustic landscape.

By lifting the hood of this model we will see the silicon heart that gives life to the terminal. In this case, the guys from Honor have opted for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. Undoubtedly, a height configuration that will more than meet the needs of the most demanding users.

We could not forget its photographic section, where the cameras of the Honor Magic V guarantee some high-altitude shots. For starters, its main module hides three 50 megapixel sensors (main sensor, wide angle and hyperspectral camera) and a 3D ToF sensor to improve depth. To this we must add a 42 megapixel front camera housed in the screen and that will be perfect for taking selfies.

Finally, its 4,750 mAh battery will be more than enough to support all the weight of the Honor Magic V hardware. Plus, if you take into account that it will have a 66W fast charge. Of course, this model does not bet on HarmonyOS, but uses an interface customized by Honor for this foldable device based on Android 12.

At the moment, it is only available in China and we do not know if it will leave these borders. Available in orange, gray or black, the Honor Magic V has an official price of about 1,385 euros to change for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, and 1524 euros to change for the version with 512 GB of memory. internal.