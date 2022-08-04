The honest trailer for “Grey Man” Mocks Gosling as a Less Stylish James Bond

A new honest trailer mocks the spy thriller “Grey Man” as a less stylish James Bond. “The Grey Man” is based on the 2009 book of the same name by author Mark Greaney, which marked the beginning of a series of novels about a mysterious killer. The directors of the Netflix adaptation were the directors of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale” Joe and Anthony Russo, and Ryan Gosling played the main character. Gosling shares the screen with Billy Bob Thornton, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Alfrey Woodard, Less often Jean Page and Chris Evans himself from the Marvel cinematic universe as the main villain.

In “The Grey Man, the Honest Trailer” from “Screen Junkies,” the narrator wastes no time pointing out the MCU’s talent on screen and off-screen, joking that Netflix wanted to “hit the spy genre.” Since the trailer makes fun of the movie by saying it’s based on “one of those books your dad buys at the airport,” there’s nothing off-limits. Gosling’s stoic, taciturn playing style is called unimpressive, and Evans’ mustachioed image is compared to “sexy Flanders”. In the end, “Grey Man” comes down to its core concepts, criticized as “a franchise similar to Bond, only without style.” Watch the trailer for “Grey Man: Honest” below.

While in the trailer for “Honest Man,” the Gray Man is named “Bourne Again” in connection with the Matt Damon-led spy franchise, Netflix seems pleased with the film’s performance, giving the green light to the sequel with Gosling’s return in “Gray Man 2.” However, many viewers shared some of the same criticisms that Honest Trailer pointed out, including intermittent action sequences that were often confused by the addition of smoke and gloomy visuals. However, the film has a huge discrepancy between critics and viewers, and it has received an impressive audience on Netflix. Thus, despite its shortcomings, the Gray Man can be a franchise that lives thanks to the fans.