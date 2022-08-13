The holiday of Maxi Gomez from Fenerbahce! The news that everyone has been waiting for has been officially announced…

On the side of Valencia, an unexpected event occurred in relation to Maxi Gomez, who studies at Fenerbahce Transitional High School. It was stated that Valencia, which has agreed with Timothy Vea from Lille, can facilitate the transfer of Maxi Gomez to Fenerbahce. Here are the details…

Recently, the Fenerbahce striker has been in talks with Maxi Gomez. The yellow-blues, who agreed with the Uruguayan striker in the Valencia shirt, could not find a middle ground with the Spanish team. However, it was suggested that after Valencia completes the transfer of Timothy Weah, everything may change for Gomez, and it will be possible to find a basis for renegotiating the negotiations.

THE DEVELOPMENT OF MAXI GOMEZ, WHO SAYS FENERBAHCE

As reported by Aksam.com.tr with reference to the journalist Ekrem Konura; Valencia has come a long way in the transfer of Timothy Vea, who plays for Lille. It was claimed that the Spanish team that brought the 22-year-old to the signing stage could have contributed to Maxi Gomez, whose sale to Fenerbahce was on the agenda after this transition.

MAXI GOMEZ TRANSFER WAS CLOGGED WITH RELATIONSHIPS

In the news that Aksam.com.tr Earlier I reported from Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, it was said that Valencia demanded 12 million euros from Fenerbahce for Maxi Gomez and that the Yellow Canary tried to reduce this offer.

With the arrival of Veah, it may be easier for the Uruguayan striker, whom Fenerbahce wants to complete the transfer with an offer of 8 million euros, to sign a contract.