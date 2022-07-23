The Hogwarts Legacy Leak Reveals the Contents of the Collector’s Edition and the Way to Play Earlier

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. She opened the veil of the long-awaited “Legacy of Hogwarts” by presenting an extensive presentation of State of Play, which gave fans the opportunity to dive deeper into the gameplay, plot and much more. The last piece of big information Harry Potter fans are waiting for when it comes to “Hogwarts Legacy” is the release date, and while it’s still unclear exactly when they’ll be able to play it, a recent leak suggests some will get early access. if they are willing to pay extra money.

Reddit user BattleDashBR claims to have leaked the contents of both the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition and the Deluxe Edition. The information corresponds to an earlier leak, but contains images confirming the claims. According to leaked information, the Deluxe Edition of the game will include a base game, a thestral, a Dark Arts cosmetic kit, a Dark Arts battle arena, a Dark Arts garrison hat, early access to the game for 72 hours and a kelpie robe. The collector’s edition comes with all this, as well as a steel case and an ancient magic wand floating in the air with a book that is supposedly a physical object, although this is not specified. The base game will only include the game, with no mention of pre-order bonuses.

It’s unclear exactly when the various versions of Hogwarts Legacy will go on sale, but it’s likely to happen when the game’s release date is announced. As it stands, Hogwarts Legacy has no announced release date, but it should be released at some point this holiday season. Given this, we need to imagine that the announcement of the release date of the “Legacy of Hogwarts” will happen sooner rather than later.

I managed to activate the display(am I?) leaked DLC options, revealing more about them. from HarryPotterGame

There are rumors that Sony may hold a State of Play presentation in September. If this is true, then it’s not at all surprising that Hogwarts Legacy will appear and announce a release date, since the game has been tied to the PlayStation brand since its first announcement in 2020. However, Sony has not officially announced any plans. for their next state of play, so fans need to keep their expectations under control.

Another possibility is that Warner Bros. will make the announcement of the release date of “Hogwarts Legacy” completely independent of any major events. Fans have already had the opportunity to dive deep into the gameplay of the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, so it should be imagined that the next trailer will be cinematic and will focus mainly on the release date, the contents of the collector’s edition, etc. However, at the moment all this is just speculation. ; fans won’t know for sure how things will go until official announcements are made.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released later this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.