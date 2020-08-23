The history of the universe and its rate of expansion

Scientists at the Apache Point Observatory in the United States have produced a three-dimensional map that provides more details about dark energy, one of the greatest mysteries of science. Called The Extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey (eBOSS), the work was developed using data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey telescope and reveals the history and rate of expansion of the Universe since it was less than 3 billion years old.

The results show that 69% of its energy is of the dark type, while the phenomenon indicates the cosmological constant, proposed by Albert Einstein – result of the simplest form of energy in empty space -, which would be aligned with the accelerated growth process of the Cosmos.

The work also focuses on the observation of more than 2 million galaxies and quasars over 2 decades, over a range of distances unexplored by other models. In this sense, he says that currently the only way to feel the presence of dark energy is through observations of the Universe through telescopes.

Another important point is the geometry of space, which has a flat shape, unlike recent studies based on cosmic radiation that suggested the curved shape of its geometry – and consistent with the most relevant theory about the Big Bang.

Through the study, it is possible to measure different distances in space and discover the rapid expansion of the Universe in the last 11 billion years. It is worth noting that the theory for analyzing this case is based on the idea that the most distant galaxies are younger, because the emission of their light took millions or even billions of years to reach the devices.

The researchers also highlight the importance of a new generation of telescopes to explore, in high resolution, the same period in many other galaxies.



