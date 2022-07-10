The hilarious Mistake of The Last of Us 2 Shows Joel’s Hand Getting Stuck In The Opening Scene

The Last of Us 2 is considered one of the most impressive games ever created from a technical point of view, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t find bugs. For example, one recent clip of The Last of Us 2 shows a funny visual glitch involving Joel.

This error occurs during the opening scene of the game, in which Joel sings and plays guitar for Ellie. Although this is usually a brilliant moment showing Joel’s love for Ellie, the mood is completely ruined by a stupid bug. Throughout the scene, Joel’s forearm is pressed against his head, and the gray-haired survivor looks rather silly, pacing back and forth in front of Ellie.

RELATED: The Last of Us 2 Video is an Explosive Reminder of How Useful Booby Traps Are

The clips in question were provided by Asleep-Individual-15, and they explain that the glitch was due to a previous scene where Joel is riding a horse. During this opening, he shields his eyes from the sun, although for some reason his hand gets stuck when he tries to block the light. Since all the videos in The Last of Us 2 are rendered in real time, the exact same character model is used for Joel, which guarantees the transfer of the error from the gameplay to the cinematic. Although it’s funny to see him walking with his arm raised, the next part of the scene is even better.

Joel’s hand got stuck in the opening scene where he covers his eyes from the sun on a horse 🤣🤣 by thelastofus

As shown in the second clip, Joel holds his hand over his eyes when he goes to play guitar for Ellie. Although he eventually drops it when the player is assigned to play the guitar mini-game The Last of Us 2, his hand does not move to play the correct notes. Instead, it lies flat on the side of the guitar and does not move until the song starts properly and control passes to the player. As soon as Joel starts singing, both hands work correctly.

More of Joel with a frozen hand 😂 So it was from the opening scene on horseback to the end of this video!! from telastofus

In addition to numerous votes for each clip, fans of The Last of Us 2 left some memorable comments. Some players joked that because of the brightness of the lamp or because Ellie was the sunshine in Joel’s life, he kept closing his eyes. Others said they were glad it didn’t happen to them on the first playthrough, as it would have ruined the tenderness of the scene. Reddit user leeroycharles made the right remark, pointing out that the shadow of Joel’s hand is still visible on his face, despite the fact that it is a glitch..

Since gamers will be playing for Joel again in “The Last of Us, Part 1”, we hope they will have full control over both of his hands. If such a mistake had occurred during the battle, it would have been much more difficult to fight the Nutcrackers and other enemies.

The Last of Us 2 is already available on PS4.