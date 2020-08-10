The highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price was leaked!

The highly anticipated model Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra was on the agenda again with its price. As a new member of the Mi 10 family, different information about the model that will meet with users has also revealed itself, and some details about the features have been revealed.

In the new claim that emerged, the model was displayed. With the leaked photo of the camera section, the price information of the model that users were eagerly waiting for showed itself. The model will burn the pockets with its price.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price

The price information of the model, which has little time to its introduction, was leaked. The Snapdragon 865 Plus processor showed itself about the features of the model, which previously showed itself as Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus. This processor has Kyro 585 cores and a basic operating speed of 3.1 GHz. The performance test results obtained by the model were close to models using the same processor.

However, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra price, which also has 16 GB of RAM and Android 10 information, leaked at 6,299 yuan ($ 905) for the model with 256 GB of storage. There is also information of $ 6,999 yuan (1005) for 512 GB of storage. However, for the price of the Redmi K30 Ultra, the options of 2,399 yuan ($ 345), 2,799 yuan ($ 402) and $ 3,499 (502) showed itself.

Looking at the camera features of the model, the 120x zoom feature shows itself. The model, which was determined from the visuals that it will have a quad camera system, will support 100W wired fast charging and 55W wireless fast charging.



