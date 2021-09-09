The highly anticipated Google Pixel 6 video has been released

Google has released the promotional video of the Pixel 6 family, with all its technical features and introduction date leaked.

The video of the Google Pixel 6 family, which has been on the agenda with leaks for a while, has been published. Google focused on the processor and camera performance it developed in the video.

A new one is added to the Google Pixel family, which challenges the flagship models with its camera performance. The company will also attach importance to gaming performance with the Pixel 6 family.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro model is quite ambitious about the camera

The Pixel 6 family will be released with the Tensor processor developed by Google. Produced with 5nm technology, the processor will have 2 Cortex-A78, 2 Cortex-A76 and 4 Cortex-A55 cores. The processor, which is known to have the Mali-G78 graphics interface, will meet expectations in terms of performance.

Both models will feature a 50 Megapixel main camera and a 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens. Pixel 6 Pro will be introduced with a 48 Megapixel telephoto lens, unlike the standard Pixel 6 model.

Google highlighted the camera features of the new Pixel family and the processor it developed in the video it published with the title “Because you are”.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro model will be offered with 12GB RAM/128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Preferring 8 GB of RAM in the Pixel 6 model, Google will offer only 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

After launching the Google Pixel 6 series on October 19, it will be available for pre-orders and will go on sale on October 28.

Google Pixel 6 Pro technical specifications

Display: 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and 6.7-inch AMOLED display

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Ppi density: 392

Dimensions and weight: 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm (weight unknown)

Hardware: Processor: Tensor SoC

Graphics Unit: Unknown

Storage – RAM: 128GB+256GB+512GB/ 12GB RAM

Camera: Main camera: 50 Megapixels

Ultra wide-angle camera: 12 Megapixels

48 Megapixel telephoto

48 Megapixel telephoto Rear camera video: [email protected], [email protected]/60/120/240fps

Front camera: 12 Megapixels

Other: Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

Connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1,

Operating System: Android 12

Google Pixel 6 technical specifications