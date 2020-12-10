The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is also a favorite of cyber crooks

Cyberpunk 2077′, one of the most anticipated games in the world, debuted after eight years of waiting and many postponements. Cyber ​​fraudsters are also ready to take advantage of the intense interest in the most anticipated game of the last 10 years.

Kaspersky observed that in the first 10 months of 2020, fraudsters were constantly interested in players waiting for Cyberpunk 2077. For example, between January and November 2020, Kaspersky experts detected more than 3,300 attempts to infect users from around the world. Besides various threats that mimic a game that has not yet been released, scammers have also emerged with more advanced and more complex threats.

Analyzing detected threats, Kaspersky experts found several websites offering players the chance to download Cyberpunk 2077 before its official release date. The installers on these sites are very similar to the real thing, but instead of downloading any game files, they just wait a while and ask the user for a license key. This key is obtained by completing a questionnaire prepared by fraudsters and then entering personal data such as email addresses and phone numbers. As the user shares personal information and receives the key, he encounters a splash screen and the application tells the user that a DLL file containing important functions to start the game is missing. To get this DLL, the user is asked to fill in the questionnaire again, the process is blocked and the user is left empty.

“The growing interest of cybercriminals in Cyberpunk 2077 is understandable,” says Anton Ivanov, Kaspersky Security Specialist. “Everyone has been waiting for this game for years, and on the eve of its release, the scammers are hoping to steal valuable information from victims who are eager to play the game. That’s why we urge impatient players to wait for the official launch and download the game from trusted sources. ”

In order not to be a victim of fraud, Kaspersky recommends:

Be skeptical about the extremely generous offers and promotions. If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

Responsibly buy games from the right sources and the right ways. Before downloading a game, check the distribution service’s reputation: Avoid shopping if they have been found to have acted unethically in the past.

Before you enter your data, pay for money, or download any program, verify that the message is from a trusted source.

Use a reliable security solution such as Kaspersky Security Cloud with a rapidly growing database of frauds. This will protect you from fraudulent sites and users from malware. Kaspersky products detect sites described here with the signature HEUR: Hoax.Script.FakeGame.gen and fake downloaded files with the signature HEUR: Hoax.MSIL.FakeGame.gen.

Once you’ve circumvented the fraudsters’ tricks and downloaded the game safely, don’t forget to run the game mode in your security solution as you get new big successes.



