The highly anticipated Exynos 1080 launch date announced

Many users complain about Samsung devices with Exynos processor. The introduction date of the Exynos 1080 processor, which many people are eagerly waiting for due to its features, has been announced. The new model satisfies users on paper.

Exynos 1080 launch date announced

Although Exynos processors have satisfactory features in theory, unfortunately they fall behind Snapdragon models in terms of usage experience. Insisting on launching its own processor, Samsung develops different strategies and tries to satisfy the users.

It was announced that the new processor will be introduced on November 12. New generation Exynos processors produced with 5 nm technology managed to surpass the Snapdragon 865 Plus model in AnTuTu results. It is stated that the Exynos 1080 model surpasses 650 thousand points.

With the Cortex A-78 core and Mali-G78 graphics unit, it is a matter of curiosity whether the model will surpass its competitor Snapdragon in real life. The new processor was originally claimed to be used in the vivo X60 model, but the future of the model with the Snapdragon 765G was leaked.

The company, which suffers about 60 percent financial loss due to the pandemic, aims to end the year 2021 better. We do not yet know what kind of results will be obtained in the use scenarios of the Exynos 1080 model.



