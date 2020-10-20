The highlights of the TCL 10 Plus! Here are the features

Having made a good start for its own branded smartphones with the TCL Plex last year, TCL offers smartphones with different features under the TCL 10 series in 2020, each one considering the users’ budget. The TCL 10 Plus, which was announced in the middle of the year, brings users a visual experience at the level they see in high-end phones at a more affordable price point.

TCL is a company specializing in the production of display panels. Moreover, it is one of the leading TV manufacturers around the world. He successfully reflects this experience and mastery on his smartphones. The TCL 10 Plus has a 6.47 inch, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution AMOLED display. This screen is curved towards both sides. This raises the screen-to-body ratio of the phone to a high level of 88.7 percent. At the top of the 19.5: 9 aspect ratio screen, there is a notch in the form of a water drop.

For those who like to use a large screen phone, the screen of the TCL 10 Plus offers an extremely large and satisfying field of view. Although the screen curves towards the edges, it is not possible to give wrong commands by touching the edges in a normal way. The water-drop notch does not scratch the eyes when watching videos or playing games in full screen.

The screen of the TCL 10 Plus offers sufficient brightness for comfortable use outdoors under sunlight. The viewing angles of the AMOLED screen are wide. Black color depth is high, which contributes to the colors to look more vivid and impressive. In addition, TCL’s NXTVISION display technology also contributes to TCL 10 Plus owners’ impressive visual experience. You can activate this technology by entering the NXTVISION section in the display settings. When NXTVISION is turned on, the vividness of the colors is increased and the details become a little more pronounced. This creates a more impressive view, especially when watching videos or looking at photos. In addition, we see a setting that enables the conversion of standard dynamic range videos, SDR videos to HDR videos. Special settings are also available in this section for those who want more control over the color temperature of the screen.

You see the advantage of these high image features of the TCL 10 Plus in popular video services. You can benefit from HDR support not only on YouTube but also on a popular content service such as Netflix.

The single speaker on the lower edge of the TCL 10 Plus is enough for those who want to watch videos on YouTube or listen to something fast on services such as Spotify. However, TCL 10 Plus includes a technology that is capable of creating a party atmosphere alone. Thanks to the technology called Super Bluetooth, you can connect with 4 Bluetooth speakers at the same time. In this way, you can create a sound environment that will fill a large hall overwhelmingly and you can manage it from TCL 10 Plus. On the other hand, thanks to the presence of the 3.5mm headphone jack, you will have a wide range of motion in terms of headphones.

The TCL 10 Plus delivers sufficient performance for everyday tasks performed frequently on a smartphone, such as using social media applications, driving directions with Google Maps or similar navigation applications, thanks to its eight-core Snapdragon 660 processor. 6 GB of RAM offers a suitable working environment for those who want to use more than one application at the same time. In addition to 64 GB of internal memory, you can free up more files, photos and videos with the microSD card slot.

When we look at the battery side, we see that the TCL 10 Plus has a high capacity battery of 4500 mAh. This battery will take a day off easily in a normal intensity use that includes your daily routines. If you use the phone a little more sparingly and use the battery saving mode where needed, you can get up to two days of work. On the other hand, you can charge the TCL 10 Plus, which also supports Quick Charge 3, faster with a suitable charging adapter.

TCL 10 Plus comes loaded with Android 10, and TCL UI user interface is also installed. While it contains some interesting and useful interface elements that we saw in TCL Plex, the user interface of TCL 10 Plus will make those who like to use pure Android smile even more. Instead of the application menu, the view where the applications are lined up with components on the main screen has been given priority, but you can re-enable the application menu view that we see in TCL Plex and where applications are grouped automatically from within the settings. On the other hand, using the advantage of having curved screens, TCL 10 Plus also has a drawer placed on the edge that will allow you to quickly access your favorite applications. Apart from that, Google apps and services take the lead role of the experience. Google’s applications such as Gmail, Maps, Calendar, YouTube, and YT Music are installed. There are also useful tools like File Manager, Music, Weather, Compass. With the Smart Manager, you can have a wide range of control over the performance of the phone. You can use the key named Smart Key on the left side to quickly access your favorite applications and functions.

The presence of the AMOLED screen also gives the TCL 10 Plus an advantage like an in-screen fingerprint reader. You can add a fingerprint in a short time. You can then quickly switch the lock screen with your fingerprint without entering a password. By the way, face recognition is among the biometric security options offered for those who wish.

The camera is one of the things that TCL gives importance to in this phone. At the back is the main camera with 48 megapixel resolution and f / 1.8 aperture, which promises to offer good performance in low light. This camera is accompanied by three more cameras arranged on the horizontal axis. The staff is completed with an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel macro lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor.

We see a comfortable and useful layout within the camera application. There is a capture button, camera switch button and shooting modes on one side of the screen. On the other side, there are shortcuts like flash, aspect ratio, filters and settings. If you want to take 48 megapixel full resolution photos, you should go to the Other section of the image modes and choose the High pixel option. The settings in Pro mode are also rich.

In general, we liked the photos we took with the TCL 10 Plus. You can automatically adjust the exposure and color settings by taking advantage of artificial intelligence-based image modes. Satisfactory photos are obtained under sufficient lighting conditions. The color temperature is a little above average, and the brightness is not too extreme. If you are not satisfied with these settings, you can turn off the artificial intelligence mode or take advantage of the professional mode. When shooting at night or in low light, the noise level, ie noise, is relatively low. There is almost no turbidity. In general, you can take beautiful landscape photos at night. You can use the macro lens for more detail in close-ups. The full resolution of 48 megapixels is often useful for daytime landscape photos.

The 16-megapixel camera on the front includes features such as f / 2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording. The camera is generally capable of taking satisfactory selfie photos. We can say that we find low light performance sufficient.

On the video side, 4K video can be recorded up to 30 frames per second. There is no optical image stabilization, but TCL has added an electronic image stabilization system (EIS) to its camera system. It can also be used in shooting 4K video. The vibration effect is reduced as much as possible while holding the phone steady or moving it. TCL 10 Plus looks suitable for 4K shooting.

TCL 10 Plus offers the stylish design and high visual experience we see in high-end phones at a more affordable price. Taking good photos in different conditions and offering an experience close to pure Android are among the important pluses.



