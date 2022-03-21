The highest paid football clubs in the world have been named

The results of the Deloitte Football Money League 2022 have been published, where the highest-paid football clubs in the world have been announced. The winner of the league, which took hundreds of millions of euros, was the English football team Manchester City.

The results of the Deloitte Football Money League 2022 have been announced. The results announced by Deloitte, one of the world’s largest accounting companies and analyzing football clubs around the world according to their income, showed which football clubs in the world earned the most money in the 2022 season.

Everyone knows that the football world is dominated by hundreds of millions of euros. The list that we will share with you in the near future confirms this situation. Because when we look at the football clubs that earn the most money in the 2022 season, we are faced with astounding numbers. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the football clubs that earned the most money last season.

The highest paid football club in the world: Manchester City.

When we look at the results of the Deloitte Football Money League 2022, we see that the football club that earned the most money last season was Manchester City. So much so that the income of this club was recorded in the amount of 644.9 million euros. Manchester City was followed by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The highest paid football clubs

Manchester City: 644.9 million euros

Real Madrid: 640.7 million euros

Bayern Munich: 611.4 million euros

Barcelona: 582.1 million euros

Manchester United: 558 million euros

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): 556.2 million euros.

Liverpool: 550.4 million euros

Chelsea: 493.1 million euros

Juventus: 433.5 million euros

Tottenham: 406.2 million euros

Arsenal: 366.5 million euros

Borussia Dortmund: 337.6 million euros

Atletico Madrid: 332.8 million euros

Inter: 330.9 million euros

Leicester City: 255.5 million euros

West Ham United: 221.5 million euros

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolverhampton): 219.2 million euros.

Everton: 218.1 million euros

Zenit: 212 million euros

Aston Villa: 207.3 million euros