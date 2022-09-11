The hexadecimal teaser of Assassin’s Creed Codename is filled with secrets

As part of its official Assassin’s Creed Showcase, Ubisoft is releasing the official Assassin’s Creed Hexe teaser and says the trailer is full of secrets. Indeed, it would seem that Assassin’s Creed dominated Ubisoft Forward, presenting a total of five games, teased the Last Chapter DLC for AC Valhalla, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in which Basim transforms from a street thief into a master assassin, ate the most time during the demonstration, while the hype around the Japanese Assassin’s Creed Red was definitely palpable. However, Assassin’s Creed Hexe is perhaps the most mysterious. Game Rant recently attended the AC Showcase preview presentation in front of Ubisoft Forward, where Hexe definitely managed to make an impression.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe: A Dark Look at the Franchise

At first glance, the Assassin’s Creed Hexe trailer isn’t much of a tease. It is located in an incredibly dark and creepy forest, and the Assassin’s Creed logo is made of wood and branches. There are some symbols and the like scattered in the trailer, which may be related to his secret. According to Ubisoft, a secret is hidden somewhere in this trailer, but the company did not give more details. Fans just need to dive in and see what they can learn, but it’s hard to imagine that decoding will take a long time. The corresponding part takes place at the 26:00 mark below.

In addition, Assassin’s Creed Hexe is in development at Ubisoft Montreal under the direction of creative director Clint Hawking. Montreal is, in fact, the birthplace of Assassin’s Creed, and Montreal is leading several projects. Ubisoft Quebec is on the same level as Montreal, although it is currently working on Assassin’s Creed Red, but together the companies are collaborating on the Assassin’s Creed Infinity project. Both Assassin’s Creed Red and Hexe are part of this project, although the exact nature of Assassin’s Creed Infinity has not yet been detailed. It is described as not so much a game as a hub, and it looks like both games will be launched via Infinity, whatever form it takes.

Ultimately, Assassin’s Creed Hexe plays a relatively small role in the AC showcase, but the very essence of its teaser and dark teasers create an impression pretty well. There are a lot of questions like its exact setting, its release date and whether it’s an open-world role-playing game like AC Valhalla or a more classic game like AC Mirage, but it definitely makes AC’s future a little brighter.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe is in development.