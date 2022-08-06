The heroes of the super-fast passenger express were sorted into their homes at Hogwarts

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Bullet Train.

Fans can check out Bullet Train in theaters after its premiere on August 5th, 2022. Although the film has received mixed-to-positive reviews, it has been praised for the excellent use of its cast. The likes of Ladybug, Tangerine, the Elder, and more all made for interesting characters whose adventures on the train brought out many sides of their personality.

A great way to understand the protagonists’ and antagonists’ characterizations is through the Hogwarts house system in Harry Potter. Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff all value traits like bravery, intelligence, cunning, and loyalty. Whether it was a peace-seeking hero like Ladybug or a ruthless crime lord like the White Death, Bullet Train characters will all find a place at Hogwarts.

Ravenclaw: Maria Beetle

Ravenclaws have certain capabilities that allow them to understand things most others wouldn’t. Maria did the same when she could pretty much predict what Ladybug would do because she had figured out his mannerisms and attitude. She also realized the situation on the train was going south before it happened.

Ravenclaws can detach themselves from their emotions when making decisions, although they do have the tendency to become attached to people. Maria kept her cool when Ladybug was in trouble, but she revealed she did care for Ladybug when she came to his aid in the climax.

Slytherin: The Prince

Being duplicitous and cunning pretty much sums up Slytherins’ personality in Harry Potter, with the Prince embodying this to the highest degree. The Prince fooled everyone around her by putting on the act of a helpless teenage girl before turning on them.

Slytherins are naturally charming, sly, and opportunistic, knowing when to strike when it plays to their benefit. The Prince controlled the Father by holding his son hostage and proceeded to win over the likes of Tangerine, Lemon, and Ladybug through her charisma, eventually betraying each one of them.

Gryffindor: Tangerine

There are plenty of times when Gryffindors were similar to Slytherins in Harry Potter, mainly due to the houses’ traits of anger and vengeance. However, Gryffindors differ due to their extreme devotion toward their families, which is how Tangerine aligned to the house by staying close to Lemon.

Tangerine was like Fred Weasley to Lemon’s George Weasley, being the sibling who took charge and came up with the plans. Tangerine showed Gryffindor-level bravery when he jumped on the speeding train so his brother wouldn’t be alone, ultimately dying when he wanted revenge for Lemon’s supposed death.

Ravenclaw: The Elder

Ravenclaws are the most patient members of Hogwarts and don’t mind playing the long game if it gets them what they want. The Elder spent decades wanting revenge on the White Death for destroying his life and was content with waiting so long until he got his chance on the train.

Ravenclaws generally keep a cool head during chaotic situations, which enables them to plan ahead or come up with one on the fly. The Elder proved his intelligence when he had the Prince’s goon killed to ensure his grandson’s survival before coming up with the plan to kill the White Death along with Lemon, the Father, and Ladybug.

Gryffindor: The Father

Gryffindors are very emotional when it comes to their families, which makes them think recklessly if their loved ones are in danger. The Father’s emotions were compromised throughout Bullet Train because of his son’s capture at the Prince’s hands.

The Father still showed bravery by getting on the train for what was essentially a death sentence if the Prince’s plan to frame him for the White Death’s demise worked out. Gryffindors are more than willing to die for something they believe in and the Father nearly did perish until the Elder came to his rescue.

Slytherin: The White Death

The most ruthless Slytherins derive pleasure from coming out on top, no matter the consequences. Likewise, the White Death left a trail of destruction during his rise as a crime lord. Like a true Slytherin, he used cunning tactics, gaining the loyalty of his boss before stabbing him in the back to claim his empire.

Slytherins love gaining vengeance and are known to come up with elaborate plans simply to spite their target. The White Death came up with the idea to get all his targets on the train just so he could eliminate each one. Slytherins do lose their cool when they’re not in control and the White Death became manic during his final moments when his plans went up in flames.

Gryffindor: Lemon

Lemon was similar to George Weasley, in that he was attached to his sibling and generally followed his lead. Gryffindors can be lost and confused if they don’t have direction in their lives and Lemon considered Thomas the Tank Engine to be his guiding light.

Lemon briefly lost his senses when he learned that Tangerine had died, which is how a Gryffindor would react to a loved one’s passing. Gryffindors respect people who believe in a greater cause and Lemon decided to team up with Ladybug when they decided to kill the White Death.

Slytherin: The Hornet

Although Slytherins are known to prefer fleeing over fighting, there were quite a few brave Death Eaters in the Harry Potter series. The Hornet was made of the same mold, possessing a killer streak and thirst for blood that saw her attempt to eliminate just about everyone in her path.

Slytherins can lose themselves if they spend too much time in dark environments and the Hornet had certainly lost all empathy. The strongest Slytherins can get into the habit of being trigger-happy because they overestimate themselves, with the Hornet dying when she didn’t stop to consider that Ladybug had skills of his own.

Gryffindor: The Wolf

Gryffindors see red when they’ve lost their loved ones and are almost impossible to reason with. The Wolf saw his wife die and mistakenly thought that Ladybug was responsible, following him all the way to Tokyo to get his revenge. The Wolf didn’t even bother to listen to Ladybug when the latter tried to tell him he wasn’t responsible.

Gryffindors can be easy to manipulate if their weaknesses are exploited and the Hornet had little difficulty in doing so to the Wolf. Like a true Gryffindor, he didn’t mind dying if it meant he got to avenge his loved one, although his recklessness cost the Wolf his own life in the end.

Hufflepuff: Ladybug

While the house is generally underrated, there are plenty of brave Hufflepuffs in Harry Potter. Hufflepuffs usually bring this side out when there’s a cause they truly believe in, with Ladybug also stepping up to fight the White Death’s forces after wanting nothing to do with violence prior to that.

Hufflepuffs like to resolve problems through peaceful means and use aggression only as a last resort. Similarly, Ladybug just wanted to disembark the train and tried each time he was attacked to talk himself out of the situation. Hufflepuffs are also touched if someone cares about them, with Ladybug acting the same way when Maria came to his aid in the climax.