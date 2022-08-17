The head writer of She-Hulk explains how Charlie Cox’s “Daredevil” will differ from the Netflix series

The cat is already out of the bag, and fans know that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will appear in the movie “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer.” Although many assume that the character will continue his arc from the Netflix series “Daredevil”, the creators of the upcoming Marvel Studios series explained that this is not the case, since it looks like his character’s personality is being transformed for the upcoming series.

In the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which was released during Comic-Con in San Diego, Cox’s Daredevil suddenly appeared. Later, the creators of the series confirmed that Cox is actually part of the cast. However, fans who are looking forward to his character’s return to the small screens should expect some differences. She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained that it was quite unexpected for her to find out that Daredevil was included in the script, and they had to make some changes to fit him into Jennifer Walters’ world.

RELATED: The Hulk Woman: A Team of Sworn Attorneys talks about the evolution of the destruction of the Fourth Wall

Rumors that Cox would join the MCU as Daredevil had been circulating for a while before he first appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as attorney Matt Murdock. So when Gao started working on the script for “Hulk Woman: Juror Advocate” and was told they could use Daredevil, she was shocked. “We couldn’t believe it,” she told The Direct in an interview. The team kept thinking it was a “cruel joke” and they were being played. But when the writing process began, Gao and her team had to make sure that Cox’s Daredevil fit into the “tone of the Hulk Woman.”

“With every character cameo from the MCU, we take them from the environment you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action—oriented role, much more serious, and we bring them into our world,” she said. said, pointing out that Walters’ show is more lighthearted. As part of the upcoming show, fans will see the “bright side” of Daredevil, which is interesting, because as part of the Netflix series and comics, Murdoch’s world is usually shrouded in darkness. However, this does not mean that Daredevil’s overall journey into the MCU will be different.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law requires a more lighthearted tone, but future MCU projects in which Daredevil appears are relatively more serious. His next appearance will be in Echo, where fans expect him to fight Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. This meeting will be anything but easy.

The premiere of the film “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” will take place on Disney Plus on August 18, 2022.