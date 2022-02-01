The Head Of Xbox Congratulates PlayStation On The Purchase Of Bungie With This Message

Phil Spencer doesn’t hesitate to celebrate the North American studio’s addition to the PlayStation Studios portfolio. Hermen Hulst reciprocates the message. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has congratulated Bungie and PlayStation on the social network Twitter for their purchase agreement, which will close for 3,600 million dollars. After the stratospheric movement of the North American giant, which will be done with Activision Blizzard for 68,700 million dollars, it is now Sony that takes a step forward and forges an agreement that began five or six months ago (it is not a response to the purchase of Activision).

The reactions have not been made to beg in the industry, including direct competition, Xbox, which with the teams of Activision, Blizzard and King will add more than 30 internal studies. “Congratulations to the talented teams at Bungie, great proof of your creativity,” Spencer begins. It should be remembered that from 2000 to 2007, Bungie belonged to Microsoft. From these years the birth of Halo, the most emblematic intellectual property of Xbox, was conceived.

“And congratulations to PlayStation and Hermen Hulst for adding a talented team to your studios,” he ends. Hermen Hulst is the equivalent of Phil Spencer at PlayStation Studios, the head of management, internal communication and decision-making for Sony’s label studios. The latter has not taken long to reciprocate Spencer’s message with a simple and cordial response: “Thank you, Phil. Exciting times to be a player.”

The evolution of the market: large corporations acquiring large studios

Indeed, it is. The video game industry is more diverse than ever, with more options, platforms, consumption habits and entertainment options available. Practically for all pockets. However, a clear market trend is also evident: the big companies are tending to be even bigger.

Movements such as the purchase of Codemasters by Electronic Ars (1,200 million dollars); Zynga by Take-Two ($12 billion); ZeniMax Media/Bethesda Softworks by Microsoft (7,500 million dollars) or Activision Blizzard by the North American firm (68,700 million dollars) are just some of the great movements of this marathon that reminds, little by little, of the mythical Pac -Man.

To this end, Sony Interactive Entertainment has already said that Bungie’s purchase will not be the last, almost certainly.