The Head Of PlayStation Studios After The Purchase Of Haven: “We Will Continue To Create Single-Player Games”

PlayStation: The acquisition of Bungie and Haven Studios will make it easier for Sony to create games as a service, an “exciting” kind of experience. God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales… PlayStation has stood out for its single-player narrative adventures, a type of video game that they continue and will continue to explore. At the same time, the company is preparing to create products that work as a game-service, a field that has been paid with the purchase of Bungie and Haven Studios. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, has guaranteed that single-player experiences will not be left out.

“We’ll continue to do what we’ve always done,” he says, referring to story-driven single-player titles. “We are always looking for new and fresh experiences, talent within the industry, preferably the best talent in the industry who share our values ​​about game development.”

Hulst has verbalized the intention to continue producing single-player games. “Obviously, we will always continue to develop narrative single-player games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last or Us or Horizon Forbidden West”, he continued. “But you have correctly detected that we have invested in games as a service, because it is incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build larger worlds and important connections between players.”

Excited to officially welcome @HavenStudiosinc to PlayStation Studios! Super impressed by @ibjade and her talented team, and their vision for an original multiplayer game for PlayStation. Congrats to everyone at Haven! pic.twitter.com/EjWFbh1HEc — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) March 21, 2022

There are already games as a service in development

The teams are already working on the development or the concept of different projects, so they are organizing their methods to include this kind of video game in their catalog. “That’s exactly why it’s exciting to welcome a group of people who have a lot of experience in service-type games into the family.”

Haven Studios’ first project is an AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation with which they intend to “create a systematic and evolving world focused on freedom, emotion and joy.” These words are from Jade Raymond, one of the studio’s founders, who left Google Stadia after the internal studios closed.