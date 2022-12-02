The Head of Netflix Admits That It Would Be Possible to Make a Lot of Money If Glass Onion Stayed in Cinemas Longer

While Netflix is obviously primarily a streaming media company, over the past few years we’ve seen more high-end movies and “awards bait” coming from the studio. So Netflix needed to release these films in theaters, at least for a while, in order to qualify for the Oscars and other major awards. In most cases, these films do not bring in big box office receipts, but in the case of Ryan Johnson’s “Glass Bow”, the CEO of Netflix admits that the film missed out on “a lot” of money due to showing in theaters for only a week. .

It is estimated that Glass Onion earned about $15 million in the week after its release, including the long Thanksgiving weekend. This is not so much, if you do not take into account that the film was shown in only 600 cinemas, which makes it quite significant on average per screen. By all accounts, if the film had been on more screens and/or had been released for a longer period of time, it would have made a lot more money. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings recently told THR that the company left “a lot” of money on the table, but making money theatrically was never the goal. He explained…

This is an advertising tactic like film festivals, and if it works, we will do it more often. We’re not trying to build a theater business, we’re trying to cut through the noise.

Hastings says he has “two religions: customer satisfaction and operating income,” and everything else is tactics. In this case, the theatrical release of The Glass Onion, as well as any potential awards it receives in connection with the release, are advertising tactics. It has the potential to attract more subscribers to Netflix, which helps with operating income, and if those customers like the movie, they will be happy and keep their Netflix subscription, which will lead to the kind of customer satisfaction that Hastings says he also wants.

The birth and popularity of streaming has become a major breakthrough in the modern media landscape. Organizations that have existed and conducted business in a certain way for decades are trying to figure out how to implement streaming, while streamers need to understand how they can become part of the existing structure.

For better or worse, Reed Hastings doesn’t just want to make money for Netflix, which is actually quite shocking considering he’s the CEO of a public company. He views Netflix as a streaming company and wants to be sure that it is the company’s main source of revenue. Million—dollar box office receipts are almost certainly exciting, but there is a possibility that too much success can lead to long-term problems on the streaming side if too much attention is paid to cinemas.

Anyone who wanted to watch “The Glass Onion” will surely be able to do so, but if they missed the screening in theaters, they will have to wait a few more weeks for the film to appear on Netflix.