The head of Epic attacks Google: “It’s a business with a rotten soul”

Epic Games: Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, assures that Google Play needs competition “desperately”. Epic Games‘ crusade is not over. Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of the company, is still not biting his tongue. After his company got involved in a legal dispute against Apple after the withdrawal of Fortnite from the App Store, the manager has also had words against Google. The truth is that the battle royale was also removed from the official store of the technology giant. Now, Sweeney has echoed a news that indicates that Google allows the installation of certain government applications without the consent of users. “It is a business with a rotten soul,” he emphasizes bluntly on his personal Twitter account.

“Google Play desperately needs competition. It blocks popular apps like Fortnite against users ‘wishes, while forcing government apps to be installed without users’ consent. It’s a business with a rotten soul, ”he concludes.

Matter of royalties

Fortnite was removed from the Apple App Store, preventing iPhone and iPad users from installing their video game. Shortly after, Google followed suit. The reason given by the Silicon Valley company is the same as Apple’s. Basically, it prohibits using internal microtransactions in the applications without using their system, since in that case they do not charge any type of commission for ingame purchases (30% of the income).

Unlike Apple devices, Android users still have the ability to download and enjoy Fortnite on their mobile terminals, although not from Google Play, but through other stores or by downloading the product from the official website.

Fortnite is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android. The game runs on the Unreal Engine 4, although Epic is planning to move it to Unreal Engine 5 in the future.