Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke about the future of Joao Felix after his team’s victory in La Liga last night.

According to Spanish media AS, Simeone repeated that he would do everything possible for Atletico, but did not close the door before the striker left.

Last night Felix headbutted Simeone’s team out of the deadlock, and it was a hard 2-0 victory over the unassuming Elche.

Speaking to the press after the game, Simeone admitted that he was not sure what the future holds for the 23-year-old.

“Joao Felix? I am striving to do my best for the club after what has to happen happens,” he said.

It is believed that Simeone was happy to let Felix go in January, since he replaced Alvaro Morata in most of the games of his team’s season.

Because of this, Felix did not have enough playing time, and now he is reportedly open to leaving Madrid in order to realize his undoubted potential.

Eric ten Hag and Manchester United are ardent fans and favourites to bring out the Portuguese striker if he moves.

If the move to Old Trafford does take place in January, it will almost certainly be a loan deal with a permanent transfer to be discussed at the end of the season.

It is reported that United is negotiating a rent payment, while Atletico is reportedly looking for 22 million euros, as well as the full payment of salaries to players.

Given the Glazer family’s desire to authorize the sale of the club in the coming months, such a lucrative deal seems the most likely way for Ten Hag to get the reinforcements he desperately needs.

If United manage to negotiate a fee, Felix will provide Ten Hag with an exciting option in his volatile forward line and can prove the difference between achieving Champions League qualification next season or not.