The HBO Sopranos Box Set Will Go on Sale This Black Friday, and Even Tony Soprano Will Not Refuse This Offer

In the great history of television, there have been several shows that have really managed to capture the hearts and minds of avid viewers, and HBO’s “The Sopranos” definitely meets these requirements. David Chase’s famous mafia drama gave viewers scenes of violence, uncensored sexual content and a lot of laughter, but it also had layered characters, intricate storylines and a bit of social commentary. Many fans are still revising the series, and some are discovering it for the first time. Although it can be streamed on an HBO Max subscription, hardcore fans may want to own the entire series. And if you fall into this category, you’re in luck. The box set went on sale this Black Friday, and even Tony Soprano couldn’t refuse this sweet deal.

Don’t get me wrong, streaming is good, but if you’re like me, there’s a sense of joy that comes from owning a physical copy of a TV show or movie. HBO has done a particularly great job when it comes to releasing box sets of some of its greatest hits (and that includes making sure most of them are also available on Blu-ray). Therefore, it is not surprising that the company made sure that one of its most iconic programs was properly handled by home media.

The critically acclaimed crime series has been released on physical media over the years, with six seasons initially split into DVDs. Later, Warner Bros. released each season separately on Blu-ray. However, in 2014, the final Blu-ray box set appeared on the market under the simple name The Sopranos: The Complete Series.

The updated version of the cool collection, which can be seen above, became available in 2020 and has been selling for $129.99 for some time from most suppliers, including Best Buy (opens in new tab). However, on the eve of Black Friday, the store is now offering a set at a reasonable price of $59.99!

Tony Soprano was a big fan of television and movies, and I sincerely believe that this deal with Best Buy will attract even his attention. Of course, some may still be skeptical about the purchase, so let’s talk about the specifics here. In total, there are 28 discs in the set, on which there are all 86 series. One of them is actually a bonus disc, which has a lot of bonus features, such as a look at the legacy of the show, round-table dinners with the cast and crew, and a multi-part interview with David Chase. And if that wasn’t enough, there are also numerous episode commentary tracks. In general, those who genuinely love the show can consider it as a stocking for the festive season.

For those unfamiliar with the series, “The Sopranos” focuses on Tony James Gandolfini, a mafia boss from New Jersey who seeks to balance his obligations to the mafia with his responsibilities to his wife and two children. All this time, he attends therapy sessions that allow his psychiatrist and the audience to delve deeply into his psyche. There are plenty of memorable characters everywhere, like the frustrated Carmela Soprano and controversial psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi. There’s also the irascible Christopher Moltisanti and the eccentric Pauli Gualtieri (played by the late Tony Sirico). In general, the cast of The Sopranos Clan was one of the show’s greatest strengths.

We didn’t discuss the impeccable storytelling, courtesy of David Chase and the writers. The pilot is simply iconic, and episodes such as “Pine Steppes”, “White Caps” and “Long-term Parking” are also among the best episodes. And, of course, many continue to evaluate the finale of the series “The Sopranos Clan”, especially that final scene, which may have been revealed in the prequel film “Many Saints from Newark”.

Given all this, there are many reasons to take advantage of this deal from Best Buy. It’s understandable that some might want to be thoughtful when it comes to buying a box set, since I’m the same. However, if you are a fan of this classic HBO series and are looking for some cool bonuses, then The Sopranos: The Complete Series is right for you. So do yourself a favor and grab this amazing set and while you’re watching it grab some gabagoula to enjoy it.