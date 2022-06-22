The Hawks Are Reportedly Pursuing a Significant Deal in the NBA

As the NBA Draft approaches, rumors of a trade this week seem to be gaining momentum.

Among those who may be active before the draft is the Atlanta Hawks. According to numerous reports, star bigman John Collins may hit the road in the very near future.

According to a new report, just a year after signing a lucrative contract, Collins’ name became popular among NBA employees.

“One thing is for sure: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are acting to trade John Collins before the start of Thursday night,” NBA reporter Jake Fisher said.

His report also coincides with what NBA insider Mark Stein said.

From CBS Sports:

Sources in the league indicate that the probability of exchanging John Collins is higher than ever. Collins has just completed the first season of a five-year, $125 million contract, but the novelty of his deal has not reduced outside interest in the 6-foot-9 forward, who has risen throughout the league since negotiations between Collins and the Hawks extend the contract by $90 million at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Will Collins be traded before Thursday night’s draft?