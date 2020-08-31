The Haunting: Released Teaser Video of Bly Mansion

Netflix announced the release date of its new anthology series The Haunting: Bly Mansion with a promotional video. According to the promotional video, the series will give the audience more than expected tension.

Netflix, the world’s largest online TV series and movie streaming service, released the first promotional video for The Haunting: Bly Mansion, a sequel to The Haunting: House on the Hill, released in 2018 and announced the broadcast date of the series via the video.

The Haunting: Bly Mansion, an anthology similar to the TV legend of FX’s American Horror Story, promises a solid tension to the audience as you can see from the promotional video.

The official statement released by Netflix for The Haunting: Bly Mansion starring Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelia Eve is as follows: :

In the second part of the anthology series, the producers of “The Haunting: House on the Hill” feature a story based on Henry James’ ghost stories. ”

According to Netflix’s statement, most of the actors in The Haunting: House on the Hill will reunite to portray completely new characters in an entirely new story. You can access the Netflix page of The Haunting: Bly Mansion, which will be released on October 9, and create a reminder if you are a Netflix subscriber.

The Haunting: Bly Mansion trailer

For those who still don’t watch; The video where you can meet the family at the center of The Haunting series



