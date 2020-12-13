The harsh criticism of the Netflix series before its airing

Lady’s Gambit is the last Netflix movie released on October 23 and the funniest thing is that critics did not recognize that a series that covers the woman prodigy throughout history, triumphs.

Before any premiere, the producers of Netflix or any other agency, put their contents to the test. This happened with Lady’s Gambit, a miniseries that came to triumph. When the show was rated a staggering 100, the series was rated only 40 points.

Lady’s Gambit Review by Time

Lady’s Gambit feels very weird. An adaptation of the Walter Tevis (The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth) novel that hits Netflix on October 23, the engrossing seven-part miniseries is primarily a character study.

Your hero, orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon, may not be your typical mid-20th century girl. But his is essentially a coming-of-age story, one that asks what awaits a bright, precocious loner in adulthood.

The suspense of the show stems less from the question of whether she will grow up to become a world champion than from the question of whether she will grow up to be reasonably stable and happy.

Criticism of Lady’s Gambit by Collider

Lady’s Gambit kept spinning in my brain despite (because of?) Her many flaws. The production and costume design are exuberant, the editing techniques are tantalizing and unique, the simple thrill of watching someone be incredibly good at a skill sport is still enjoyable.

But it’s telling and disturbing that the miniseries’ staying power remains its potential, rather than its execution. I keep repeating what a 90 minute version of the material would look like, just like Beth keeps repeating games she lost until she finally cracks it. Perhaps the show’s reliance on the same narrative is repeated over and over again.

Queen’s Gambit is a fact. The collection of sequences from the mid-nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, is based on the novel by Walter Tevis and although they are not real people, hundreds of coincidences emerged that made the Netflix series vibrate. Lady’s Gambit gives off that same regal vibe we’ve seen on The Crown.

The history of fighting addiction with wit goes back to Sherlock Holmes, but criticism of the series did not have the same effect as Lady’s Gambit on fans. The series ranked first on Netflix in many regions and many are already talking about a possible second part.



