The Handmaid’s Tale: Yvonne Strahovski Explains Why Playing Serena Joy Makes Her ‘Feel Dirty’

Serena Joy got some redemption in the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

As new services are added regularly, the streaming wars continue. One of Hulu’s biggest hits is the Emmy-winning dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, the fifth season of which is currently in full swing. Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski, has become a big problem, although the actress recently explained why playing a complex heroine sometimes makes her “feel dirty.”

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has been a wild ride, especially regarding June and Serena Joy’s unique relationship. Those who have a subscription to Hulu were able to see all this, including the terrifying scene where the heroine Yvonne Strahovski had a child torn from her arms. Dexter’s alum recently told people about Serena’s incarnation and spoke honestly about the losses it could bring. According to her,

Sometimes it can be quite controversial to play someone like Serena Joy. I’ve always stuck to this phrase: “Oh, this is really fun.” But it also seems very dirty, kind of justifying a lot of the things she does, because my job is to humanize her and all her actions, which are terrible.

It makes a lot of sense. While being an actor means finding humanity in your character, Serena Joy has been one of the most villainous characters throughout “The Handmaid’s Tale”‘s tenure on Hulu. So it’s understandable that Yvonne Strahovski is uncomfortable defending her actions, which include sexual assault and congressional murder.

Yvonne Strahovski’s comments show what it’s really like to work on a project like The Handmaid’s Tale, which touches on such a terrifying and serious topic. While playing a Maid is no doubt emotionally exhausting, playing someone like Serena Joy is also fraught with certain difficulties. Although you’ll never know it from the series, Strahovski really killed it throughout the fifth season, bringing to life new sides of her character.

Although Serena Joy is an objectively terrible person, we’ve seen more of her vulnerability throughout season five. This was especially true in the episode “No Man’s Land”, in which June helped her during childbirth. Serena even apologized for what she did to the women of Gilead./America, in a rare moment of clarity. And it should be interesting to watch how her conflict with the Wheelers continues to develop.

The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is almost over, and it seems that the end of the show is near. The sixth season will be the last on Hulu, although a spin-off based on the sequel to Margaret Atwood’s novel “Testaments” is in development. It’s unclear if any of the cast will appear, although the show seems to be creating an Aunt Lydia storyline.

New episodes of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” are released on Wednesdays on the Hulu channel. In the meantime, check out the list of TV premieres to plan your next binge viewing.