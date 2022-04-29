The Handmaid’s Tale: The production issued a warning that no one suspected

The Handmaid’s Tale, with four successful seasons and a fifth in full filming since last February, has become one of the most watched dystopian series on the Hulu platform in the world with the largest number of difficult scenes to watch. to see for the spectators and to interpret for its actors. It is in this context that through a statement released by the authorities of the city of Cambridge in Ontario, Canada, residents were warned that they could witness some rehearsals and recordings with very graphic violent and terrifying content.

The announcement informs the citizens of Cambridge that the filming of The Handmaid’s Tale in various outdoor locations could be shocking and even disturbing in the coming days. So the local authorities have placed notices around the filming sets that say: “Warning: highly visible graphic content”, in an attempt that passers-by and surely not a few fans of the program avoid specific points in certain areas.

Likewise, they also detailed that those people whose curiosity overcomes could regret witnessing these sequences with shocking props and makeup material, if they are very close to the set. We are talking about simulated violence, elements of terror and the use of replicas of different types of deadly weapons, very common in the story of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Following the release of an interactive map of the filming locations for this series in this location, filming began filming at a property on Guelph Avenue this Wednesday and will continue for several more days, at other locations such as the Mill Race Park in Galt and Living Levee Trail, before moving to Brant Road North. Likewise, they reported that the base camp for production is located at the Hespeler Arena.

The Handmaid’s Tale, also known as The Handmaid’s Tale, poses an intense argument where all women are forced to be subjected to the decisions of a patriarchy that rules the fictitious Republic of Gilead with an iron fist under the precepts of a distorted religious fundamentalism. and whose main objective is reproduction at whatever cost. In the plot, the weakest and most enslaved link in society, Las Maids, must unite and fight to free themselves.

With regard to the new episodes of this successful adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, it is expected to see its magnificent cast led by Elisabeth Moss, in the role of June Osborn, accompanied by Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd , Samira Wiley, OT Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger. It’s also likely that Joseph Fiennes will reappear as Commander Fred Waterford in flashback form, and Mckenna Grace will return as Esther Keyes, who went from Gilead’s wife to handmaiden in the shocking Season 4 finale.