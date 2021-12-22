The Handmaid’s Tale: The Most Brutal Death of the Hulu Series According to Fans

It’s no secret that Gilead is a pretty deadly place. The misogynistic and semi-apocalyptic world first created by Margaret Atwood in her 1985 volume The Handmaid’s Tale has become an even scarier place in the Hulu series of the same name. The rules at Gilead are designed to keep its population, in particular its women, at bay.

Gilead’s women are divided by a caste system into Econowives, Marthas, Handmaids, Wives, Tias, and Unwomen. Violations are punishable by horrible acts ranging from bodily mutilation to public execution. Gilead may be covered with holiness, but the reality of her rule is drenched in blood.

Both men and women can lose their lives for not behaving correctly “under her gaze” in The Handmaid’s Tale. But Gilead isn’t unshakable – this is a show about rebellion after all. The show’s dazzling cast of rebels, led by the one and only Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne, have even managed to fight back the regime, resulting in some of the most shocking and brutal deaths in The Handmaid’s Tale. But what is the most brutal death of the entire series so far?

The discussion may lead fans to come up with various ideas, but the various underground networks June interacts with become more prominent as the show progresses. Things reach a climax in the season 3 finale “Mayday”, when our heroes manage to take a flight full of children to Canada.

Alma (Nina Kiri) and Brianna (Bahia Watson) are among the women who make this happen. While Alma is one of June’s rule-breaking confidants, Brianna is more tame. Regardless, both women want freedom. After being recaptured in season 4, they are ready to do whatever it takes to get it.

In episode 3, “The Crossing,” Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) gathers Alma, Brianna, June, and Janine (Madeline Brewer) and places them in the back of a truck to transport them to a newly conceptualized birthing commune. When the train crossing lights up and the guard leading them takes a bathroom break, the women overpower Aunt Lydia and flee. In a slow motion scene directed by Moss herself, June and Janine cross the tracks and turn to grab their friends … only for the scene to speed up when Alma and Brianna are run over by the oncoming train. . It’s an absolutely shocking ending for these characters, who have survived so much more.