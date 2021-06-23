The Handmaid’s Tale: Showrunner and Actress Talk About Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale: After the surprising end of Season 4, fans are looking forward to Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. After the season finale, the showrunner of the series, Bruce Miller, gave an interview to the American newspaper The Hollywood Reporter talking about what we can expect from the next episodes. According to him, June and Serena will be central to the plot.

That’s not surprising, given that Fred Waterford’s two women – wife and nurse – have had a troubled relationship since the series’ first episodes. However, a lot has happened since then, and with Fred’s death, they will be brought into the spotlight once again.

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale: what can we expect?

Also during the interview, the showrunner made it clear that Fred is not going to disappear from the series. After all, there are very important flashbacks to the direction of the story, especially about the beginning of the Waterford relationship and the early days of Gilead.

In addition, the consequences of Fred’s murder will also be addressed. The only one who really knows who killed her husband is Serena, as June sent his wife his wedding ring and her personality indicates that revenge is not out of the question.

Also in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Elisabeth Moss stated that the relationship is very complicated, both from woman to woman, as the fact that the common man was an aggressor. Although Serena and Fred’s relationship was equally troubled, she has always hated June’s presence in her home and will no doubt want retaliation.

Another thing we can expect from next season is a breakdown of the protagonist’s relationship with Luke or Nick. Luke is a reflection of her past and Gilead’s traumas have turned her into something he doesn’t recognize. Meanwhile, Nick has been by her side throughout this period and there seems to be a genuine feeling between the two.

Still no release date announced, the 5th season of O Conto da Aia is expected to arrive in 2022. What did you think of the season finale of the series? Leave your comment below and share the article on social media!