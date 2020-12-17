The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5 may not be the last

The 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale has not yet premiered and news about the future of the June saga in Gilead continues. At the end of last week, the streaming service Hulu announced the renewal of the program for its fifth year, and now the creator of the series has revealed that Season 5 may not be the last.

Bruce Miller gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter talking about the program’s next steps. According to him, the delays in the production of the 4th season, caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, made him rethink in the whole future of the series.

Asked whether or not there was already a plan to close The Handmaid’s Tale, Miller said he had previously spoken to the production team and the show’s star, Elisabeth Moss. “Elisabeth and I talked about this. The writing team and I talked a lot about where we are going precisely, but I feel that after this year, it is a good time to reevaluate ”.

The showrunner still concluded, leaving open the possibility of new seasons – besides the 5th one – for the program. “I know where I am in the story and I feel like we’re reaching a crucial point, but whether this is the end or not, I don’t know.”

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to address the consequences of the successful execution – in part – of June’s plan to escape Gilead, and will include the addition of young actress McKenna Grace to the cast. The new episodes hit Hulu in 2021.

In Brazil, the series can be seen on the Globoplay streaming service.



