The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: Everything we know about the upcoming season

It won’t be long before we get season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. Hulu’s Emmy-winning drama is currently in production in Toronto with Elisabeth Moss and showrunner Bruce Miller at the helm for what could be its final season. The cast and crew of the series have shared some details about season 5, plus there have been some exciting casting announcements recently, all of which build momentum for what is sure to be a gripping series of episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Expect to see your favorite series regulars in the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5. Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, OT Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel, Bradley Whitford, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger should be part of the new season. Joseph Fiennes is likely to reappear as Major Fred Waterford in flashback form. And while it’s not confirmed, it’s likely that Mckenna Grace will reappear as Esther Keyes, who went from being the wife of Gilead to the handmaiden in the whirlwind Season 4.

That whirlwind season ended with June and other freed Handmaidens brutally killing Fred in a Gilead-style recovery. Miller explained in an interview after the June 2021 finale that Fred “dying doesn’t mean Joe stops coming and being a part of the cast. We have a pretty heavy flashback show.”

Christine Ko joins the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 in an exciting new recurring role. The Dave and Hawaii Five-0 alumna will play Lily, a former refugee from Martha and Gilead who has become a leader in Canada’s resistance movement. Lily is described as “brave, resourceful” and “a fierce ally” if she trusts you.

Plot of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

We already know that the upcoming season will pick up where The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 left off. And according to Miller, viewers will get to see Serena Joy Waterford’s reaction to Fred’s death. (In the finale, June mailed Fred’s finger and wedding ring to Serena, who was still incarcerated. We saw her open the package, but nothing more. To say we can’t wait to see her full reaction is an understatement.) ).

While June will be on the warpath to get Hannah out of Gilead, get revenge on Serena, and topple the oppressive regime, she will have internal issues with her choices at the end. While the specifics of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 are largely under wraps, June has powerful allies in Gilead through Nick and Commander Lawrence, who she and Lily could use to their advantage, should they. let them form a team. June may be trying to free Janine and Esther from Gilead, as well as her and Luke’s daughter, Hannah, who now lives in Colorado.

Hopefully, we’ll also see more of Moira and Emily’s humanitarian efforts, and we’d love to see Luke get involved in resistance efforts like he does in The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s novel that follows the original The Handmaid’s Tale book. . In addition, we hope that there will be more appearances by Cherry Jones as June’s mother, Holly.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date

There is no official release date yet, but The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is scheduled to come out in 2022. Also the series could end with season 5, but nothing is defined yet. The creator of the series confirmed that he “absolutely” has an ending in mind for The Handmaid’s Tale, but time will tell how many more seasons they need to get there.

The Testaments is also becoming a spin-off series on Hulu with Bruce Miller at the helm. Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale began to lay the groundwork for that series, which will likely feature Aunt Lydia as the main character, just like in the book.