The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 will have changes, says Elisabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale: After an entire 2020 with no new episodes, the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale is finally coming. In an interview for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actress Elisabeth Moss talked a little more about the expectations for the new season of The Tale of Aia and promised drastic changes.

What to expect from season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale?

Moss started joking that fans can look forward to more fun times and cameos in abundance.

The actress said the new episodes will fulfill many of the promises the series has made over the first three seasons. According to her, both her character June, and the others, will change drastically over the course of the chapters.

In addition to being a protagonist, Moss also took the director’s chair in three episodes. Debuting in the role, the actress said that she chose to direct the third chapter. Filming had already started when the pandemic worsened and they had to pause recording. After six months off, Moss not only directed episode three, but the eighth and ninth as well.

Already renewed for season 5, the cast of the production still features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger and, for the first time, Mckenna Grace.

The 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale hits Hulu on April 28th. In Brazil, the new episodes will be broadcast on Paramount +, with no release date yet.