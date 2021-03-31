The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 trailer shows June’s fury

This Tuesday (30), the audience was treated to a new trailer for the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Hulu series, which in Brazil is available on Globoplay, promises to bring great confrontations in the new episodes.

Thus, the images presented in the video show the great fury of June (played by Elisabeth Moss), which is being hunted by a good part of the characters.

She cries out for justice while trying to deal with all her traumas and open up the problems of Gilead, the totalitarian society that forces women to be servants of human reproduction.

The new season is scheduled to hit streaming on April 28, with the premiere of three episodes. Thereafter, the series will be distributed in a weekly format, scheduled to end on June 16.

Check out the full trailer:

Learn more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 4

According to the official description of the series, viewers will see June in a variety of dangerous situations over the next few episodes.

She is one of the only characters who have truly risked for a great goal, however, her death seems to be imminent. In this way, it may be that her feelings are set aside at this point.

The cast of season 4 also features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger, who also appear in the trailer with their respective characters.

It is worth mentioning that the production is based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and has been provoking good comments from critics and the public with its exhibition.

So be sure to check it out! New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale arrive on April 28.

