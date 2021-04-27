The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 of The Series Gets a New Teaser; watch!

The Handmaid’s Tale: At the 93rd Oscar ceremony, shown yesterday (25), a new teaser for the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale was released by Hulu.In the video, June Osborne, played by Elizabeth Moss, calls for justice for all women who are being tortured, imprisoned by men, and who cannot be heard.

The fourth season will premiere on American streaming on April 28, with the display of three episodes. After that, the production will again take the weekly format.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the first three seasons of the series are available on Globoplay. However, Paramount + announced that it will bring to Brazil exclusively the 4th season of the series.

Check out the new teaser:

The Handmaid’s Tale: learn more about season 4 of the dystopian series

Elizabeth Moss recently told us about The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season plot. The actress stated that the new year will fulfill several of the promises made in the series so far, and that both her character June and the other recurring characters will undergo drastic changes throughout the chapters.

In addition, Moss took over the direction of one of the episodes of the season. The third chapter was led by the actress, marking her debut as director.

The production cast, which has already been renewed for season 5, features Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, Sam Jaeger and, for the first time, Mckenna Grace .

The 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale opens on May 2 in Brazil, on Paramount +, and on April 28 on Hulu, in the USA. Be sure to check it out!