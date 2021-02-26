The Handmaid’s Tale: Hulu reveals series premieres

The streaming service Hulu announced some news about the programs that will arrive soon in its programming. Among these new features is the release date for the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, starring Elisabeth Moss, which will arrive on the platform on April 28th.

The new season of the award-winning drama will feature the first three episodes made available at once, with new chapters due to arrive on the platform weekly.

Hulu has released a teaser that announces the arrival of the series to streaming in April. In the images, we can see June returning to the confrontation – this time heavily armed – after she survived her injuries at the end of the previous season. June is seen in several scenes without the red costume of Gilead’s maids. Watch:

The comedy Shrill is launching its 3rd and final season scheduled for May 7th. The show stars Aidy Bryant in the role of Annie and Luka Jones as her boyfriend Ryan. According to the description given by Hulu, in the final episodes of the series, “Annie feels that everything is finally coming together for her, but does she really know how to get what she wants? ”.

Another announcement made by Hulu was the renewal of the animation Animaniacs for the 3rd season. In addition, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. its debut date was revealed: May 21st. Check out the ad teaser:

Love, Victor, the spin-off of Love, Simon, will return with its 2nd season on Friday, June 11th, having its 10 new episodes released at once on the platform. Hulu released a synopsis of the season, revealing that Victor (Michael Cimino) will have to deal with some challenges after assuming he is homosexual. Check out:

“Taking on your homosexuality brings new challenges, as Victor faces a family struggling with his revelation, a broken-hearted ex-girlfriend and the difficulties of being an openly gay star – all while navigating the excitement of his new relationship with Benji.”