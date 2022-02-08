The Handmaid’s Tale: Elisabeth Moss returns to the screens in a series of suspense

The waiting time to see the premiere of the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the lack of information about it on the part of the Hulu platform, is interrupted by an exciting news about its famous protagonist Elisabeth Moss . She will return to screens, but this time starring in a new Apple TV plus original thriller drama series called Shining Girls.

Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling book “Shining Girls,” the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a murder As a recent reflection of his own case, he teams up with seasoned but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez, played by Wagner Moura, to uncover the identity of his attacker.

As both characters realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality keep her assailant one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the exciting thriller will also feature the participation of other renowned performers, including Phillipa Soo in the role of Amy Brenneman and renowned actor Jamie Bell.

Adapted for television and produced by Silka Luisa for Apple TV+, Shining Girls will make its worldwide debut on Friday, April 29, 2022. The eight-episode metaphysical drama will feature the first three followed by a weekly episode, every Friday. One of the most interesting aspects is that in addition to starring in Moss, she also appears as a director and part of the production team together with Lindsey McManus, which also highlights Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton through Appian Way, in addition to Beukes, author of the original work, among others.

Meanwhile, rumors about the delay in Moss’s appearance in her role as June Osborne in the dystopian The Handmaid’s Tale continue, especially since the fifth season has taken longer than expected by its fans. After the premiere of the fourth installment in April 2021, Hulu has not yet revealed more details, in addition to the worrying news that the series went home without having won a single one of the 21 nominations in the past Emmy awards. .

The only information about it comes from its own cast, such as Ann Dowd, who masterfully plays Aunt Lydia, when she anticipated that her character will change after the events of the last two seasons, or Yvonne Strahovski, explaining that her character Serena could suffer from the ordeal of going back to Gilead or June Osborne coming for her baby. For now, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale just have to wait and, meanwhile, enjoy the new character of Elisabeth Moss next April.