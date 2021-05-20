The Handmaid’s Tale 4×6: June and Moira Meet Again (Spoilers)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Even with all the political and social themes covered in the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, everything is developed in a unique way and full of emotion. The speech used by the script manages to be brutal and melancholy at the same time, showing the great work of the team and the cast.

This week, June’s journey (Elizabeth Moss) reached other levels of intensity, especially with the reunions used by the narrative’s journey.

Check out more details about the 4×6 episode of The Handmaid’s Tale with our recap!

The Handmaid’s Tale: could June’s old reality be back?

In “Vows” (Votes, in Portuguese), viewers need to be prepared by the flood of tensions, adrenaline and anxieties that affect the characters. Obviously, there are simple moments, like the flashbacks of the pre-Gilead era, that work as a careful breath to calm the spirits.

The characters are, in a way, in a war zone, needing to maintain the balance between the mental / spiritual with the physical as they can. But psychological violence is difficult to watch, with everyday questions returning to June’s mind: will she be able to find her daughter?

June just survived a bombing in Chicago and it is at that unlikely moment that she and Moira (Samira Wiley) have a moment together. Despite being back in the arms of her best friend, the protagonist wants to go after Janine (Madeline Brewer).

Moira believes that Janine did not survive, which makes the two of them have great clashes on the scene. June still has some anguish about her current situation, as she escaped from Gilead without Hannah (Jordana Blake) and fears to disappoint Luke (O-T Fagbenle).

Even so, Moira wants to take June with the others on the ship, which meant facing Oona (Zawe Ashton), who, in her moral dilemma, argued about Moira’s permission to continue with her plans. The character fears retaliation for carrying the symbol of a great movement that is forming beyond Gilead.

However, the situation is resolved with some simplicity, even though June has a strong hesitation about what to do next. Moira and she then have a new struggle, considering everything that culminated for that specific moment. It is difficult for June to be safe in Canada, away from her daughter, thinking about how she would be.

The flashbacks with Moira served to highlight to the public that the discussions were due to the fierce love and friendship of the two. In the midst of these scenes, viewers also check out June’s conversation with Luke regarding the announcement of her pregnancy.

But hesitation gives way to consistency and June is finally able to reunite with Luke after so many years. An emotional scene that shows the scars they both carried over the time they were apart.

What did you think of the 4×6 episode of The Handmaid’s Tale?