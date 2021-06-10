The Handmaid’s Tale 4×10: Last Episode Will Have Fred on The Loose

The Handmaid’s Tale is nearing the end of its 4th season with the promise of an exciting episode. In the promo released, June (Elisabeth Moss) and Fred (Joseph Fiennes) are getting ready for another confrontation.

Fred is determined to return home a free man and fulfill his role as husband and father. However, June won’t be able to let him get away so easily. Not after everything he’s done.

The protagonist even says in the preview that she needs Fred to have what she deserves. What is she capable of to achieve her dreamed of justice? Check out the full video below:

The Handmaid’s Tale: what to expect from the season finale?

In the penultimate episode, June discovers that freedom comes with a price. Living in Gilead was synonymous with suffering, but she managed to be closer to her daughter and had some influence on what happened around her. In Canada, she is free, but far from getting justice.

For the season finale, there is still no official synopsis available, but the promo already indicates how the last episode will be: June will make Fred pay for her actions.

And it looks like the confrontation between the two will really happen. In a recent interview, Joseph Fiennes suggested that the scene of the pair facing off is one of his favorites.

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale comes to an end on June 16 on Hulu. Brazilian fans can follow the series on Paramount Plus.