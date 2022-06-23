The Halo TV show became a hit on Paramount+, despite the negative reaction of video game fans

Despite the negative reaction from video game fans, the Halo TV show became a hit on Paramount+ thanks to its audience. The series, developed by Kyle Killen and Stephen Kane, became the first major adaptation of the Bungie and 343 Industries video game franchise after Steven Spielberg’s Amblin tried and failed to bring it to life on the big screen. Halo focuses on a super soldier, Senior Petty Officer John-117, who is waging war against a theocratic-military alliance known as the Covenant, which seeks to destroy the human race and seeks the titular world.

Pablo Schreiber led the cast of Halo as Master Chief along with Jen Taylor reprising her role as Cortana from the Games, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Kalzak, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Bokeem Woodbine and Natasha. McElhone. The series, which premiered on Paramount+ in March, received generally mixed to positive reviews from critics, with positive reviews directed at its action sequences, cast and visuals, while negative reviews were directed at its derivative writing and changes to the source material. Halo also drew the ire of video game fans, although that apparently didn’t stop it from achieving great success.

A recent Variety report revealed that the Halo TV show was a big hit for Paramount+. The adaptation of the series turned out to be the second most popular original show for the streaming platform after the 1883 Yellowstone prequel. The report also indicates that the Halo show led to a surge in new subscriptions after its premiere at the end of March on Paramount+.

The negative reaction to the Halo TV show permeated the entire first season for a number of reasons, ranging from the frequent removal of the helmet by the Master Chief, which was never done in the games, and ending with a controversial sex scene in episode 8 with a human member of the Covenant of Maki. Many creatives and stars, including actor Master Chief Pablo Schreiber, have spoken out in defense of the changes made to the series, which, as executive producer Kiki Wolfkill explains, exists in a separate timeline from the games, known as the Silver Timeline. Despite the widespread negative reaction of video game fans to the first season of Halo, it seems that the curiosity of viewers remained strong enough for the series to receive a large number of viewers on Paramount+.

Given such an audience success on Paramount+, the studio probably feels confident starting to develop the second season of Halo, filming of which will reportedly begin this summer. While fans of the source material may not be interested in the future of the series, Wolfkill’s recent remark that the creative team is listening to both good and bad reviews from viewers about the second season of Halo may inspire hope that the series will be able to recover from its rocky debut. walk. In the meantime, viewers can review or watch the first season of Halo, available for full broadcast on Paramount+ right now.