The Halo Series Sets A Date For The Premiere Of Its First Trailer: Countdown

Halo: Paramount is revving up for the first in-depth look at the long-awaited series based on the Microsoft series. It will arrive this year 2022. Paramount will present the first official trailer for the live-action series based on Halo this coming Sunday, January 30, 2022. The North American network, owner of the Paramount+ platform and holder of the rights to this original production, has reported through the network social Twitter to all fans of the information, which summons us to the rest of the AFC Championship match to be held this Sunday between Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

“Get ready, Spartans, the wait is about to end. The official trailer for the Halo series lands this Sunday during the intermission of the AFC Championship game on CBS and Paramount Plus, ”they report on the social network Twitter. The meeting will take place around 21:00 (CET), peninsular time in Spain; 2:00 p.m. in Mexico City. The intermission will take place approximately one hour later, around 22:00 in Spain.

The Halo series is still in development: the flesh and blood Master Chief

After the first teaser trailer for the Halo series at The Game Awards, if there are no changes, the premiere of the Halo series in Spain will take place on SkyShowtime, a new Paramount streaming platform with content from Paramount+ and Peacock that will be available soon .

In the cast of the production we will find Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) in the role of Master Chief; Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show) as Doctor Catherine Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana, the same as in the 343 Industries video games. The production values ​​of the series aim to be very high.

In a parallel way, Halo Infinite is an absolute success not only in criticism, but also in its number of players. Right now Microsoft confirms that it is the biggest premiere in the history of the saga with more than 20 million players since its launch last December.