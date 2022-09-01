The Halo Infinity Happening Event is Announced Next Week

Halo Infinite is currently in its second season: Lone Wolves, which has introduced a bunch of new content for the first-person shooter. In addition to this latest seasonal content, the game sometimes hosts time-limited in-game events that players can participate in, which are usually based on a specific theme. And it looks like 343 Industries has given fans a glimpse into the latest in-game event featuring a particularly famous Grunt.

In a tweet dated August 30, the official Halo Twitter account sent a message about a new event that is coming to Halo Infinite. According to the developer, the new event is called Yappening and appears in honor of the Grunt warlord named YayYap the Destroyer, who rebelled against the Exiles. In addition to revealing the name of the event, the tweet notes that the celebrations are expected to begin on September 6. It is currently unknown how long the event will last.

Although not much is known about Yuppening, 343 Industries included a comic in the tweet ad giving hints about what to expect. In the comic, Grumpy tried to infiltrate the UNSC base to sell goods. While no cosmetics have been confirmed for the event, a mohawk-shaped headdress has been spotted on what looks like a soccer ball, suggesting a new helmet may be in the game. Also, the last slide of the comic said that players could “play weird games” and “get weird stuff.” Based on this information, it is likely that Yappening will include a new game mode, as well as some unusual cosmetic items that players can use in Halo Infinite.

Since the official Halo Twitter account posted the news about Yappening, many members of the Halo Infinite community have expressed their support for this event. The tweet has gained more than 5,000 likes, and many fans have spoken out about what they think about the upcoming holiday. Among the comments, one gamer said that they would like the developers to include a game mode that would allow them to fight grunts in giant mechs, which was done in previous installments of the series.

It will be interesting to see what form Yappening takes when it airs on September 6. Interestingly, this is not the first time that 343 Industries has held an event under this name. Yappening has also happened in past games, including Halo Wars 2 and Master Chief Collection. Regardless of what happens in the latest version of the Halo Infinite event, we hope that it will be interesting for gamers who want to get acquainted with new content.

Halo Infinite is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.