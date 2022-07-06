The Halo 3 mod adds the Spartan Locke to the game for some reason

Many consider Halo 3 to be one of the best games in the long-running sci-fi shooter franchise. In recent years, the game has only gotten better with the help of mods created by players. A move that some would consider heresy, one fan modified the controversial Spartan Locke in Halo 3, and he actually looks pretty good.

Master Chief has always been the face of Halo. It is as indispensable for fans as a plasma pistol or a warthog. When 343 Industries launched Halo 5 in 2015, fans were unhappy that the game largely focused on Spartan Locke as the central character and, moreover, would be the antagonist of the fan-favorite Spartan 117. After the cool reception of the Halo 5-player single, 343 apparently would have abandoned Locke. almost without mentioning him in Halo Infinite, as the team created a story more focused on the Master Chief, as in Halo 3. However, some fans decided to bring back the Spartan Locke once again. .

In a message that probably deceived many Halo fans, user TheChunkierBean modified Spartan Locke into Halo 3. The short clip begins with the beginning of the last mission of Halo 3, where the Master Chief must heroically arrive on a pelican to the Halo ring to finally stop the Grave Mind. Instead, while Pelican unloads his heroes, Spartan Locke takes the place of Master Chief and stands next to the Arbiter in the last mission. However, despite the fact that Locke is out of place in Halo 3, his character mode looks fantastic on the old Halo engine. A lot of work has been done in the Master Chief collection to bring it in line with current graphic standards, and this is evident in this fashion.

I modified everyone’s favorite Spartan in Halo 3… from halo

It is clear that some fans were disappointed by the appearance of the Spartan Locke in such an iconic Halo 3 moment, but most took it as a joke. In fact, several users have mentioned that they would like to see their favorite Halo characters in this scene, such as Noble 6, The Rookie, or even Camboose from Red vs. Blue. Despite the fact that he was such an unloved character, fans still managed to have some fun at Locke’s expense a few years later.

Adding Spartan Locke to Halo 3 is just one of many mods created by fans since The Master Chief Collection appeared on PC. Other fan projects include porting Halo 3 to Halo 2, rebalancing campaigns, and large-scale audio and visual changes. Halo remains as popular as ever, and fan-created mods are likely to keep the series going for years to come.

Halo 3 is available on PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.