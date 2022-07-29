The Halloween Spirit Movie Gets Even More Creepy Thanks to New Disturbing Monster Designs

The upcoming movie “The Spirit of Halloween” presents three creepy designs of possessed animatronic monsters that will haunt one hapless group of children. “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd will lead the seasonal project of debutant director David Pogue in the role of the cursed spirit of wealthy developer Alec Windsor, who has long disappeared. Now he stalks the townspeople every Halloween and presumably settles into the local Spirit Halloween store to torment a group of young children who stay there overnight for a bet.

In the family horror movie, Windsor brings to life the store’s iconic animatronics to scare the kids. The Spirit Halloween Movie Instagram page featured three monsters from the movie to please fans ahead of the official premiere of the trailer this weekend. In a series of gradually unfolding images, the three animatronics turn out to be Buzzou, Mr. Dark and the Night Serpent. Digital artist Mark Spears drew all three concept art for the film.

Attentive fans have already seen the images of Lloyd and Rachel Lee Cook as characters, but were waiting for something substantial to see if the movie “Halloween Spirit” is a trick or a legitimate competitor to similar family horror films such as “Goosebumps”. If the animatronic monsters in the film remain faithful to Spears’ works of art, then Spiritual Halloween may become one of the scariest holiday season options for a younger audience. The Strike Back Studios movie is already in post-production, so fans will see Buzzsaw and his terrifying associates in action this October.