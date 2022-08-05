The haircut of the Pokemon Scarlet and the Purple Teacher makes them look suspiciously like a Machamp

Fans around the world are looking forward to the upcoming November release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next major releases of Game Freak in the Pokemon franchise. As is the case with any upcoming popular video game, and especially with new games from the Pokemon series, gamers are closely watching for any leaks, rumors, information and general content that will reveal new details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet before its release. .

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer revealed a lot of details about the new Paldea game region, as well as some other game mechanics, characters, gym challenges, new and returning Pokemon, as well as the new Terastic trick. And, of course, gamers and fans from all over the world watch the trailer frame by frame to catch any other small details that may reveal more information about the game.

Mc Nugget’s redditor noticed one of these details in the trailer and posted about it in the PokeLeaks subreddit, where many people come to find information about upcoming Pokemon games. McNugget notes that one of the characters, who apparently is a teacher at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokemon Academy, has a haircut strikingly similar to the popular fighting Pokemon from the first generation, Machamp. The teacher looks as if his hair is arranged in three separate spikes from front to back, resembling the same three spikes that adorn the head of the Machamp.

I think this guy has Machamp… Perhaps a physical education/health teacher? (he is standing in front of the blackboard) from PokeLeaks

Many fans in the comments believe that this character can be one of the leaders of the Pokemon gym, which for those who are not familiar, are like dungeon bosses and together make up some of the most difficult battles in the game. Fans are also talking about previous leaks and rumors that said gym heads at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would probably have other jobs, mostly at Pokemon Academy, which suggests that this Machamp-like teacher might be a physical education teacher.

Of course, these are all assumptions based simply on the hairstyle of the character and the unique setting associated with the Pokemon Academy, but fans still gravitate to any rumors. And even if rumors or leaks don’t really mean anything, gamers still like to just talk about them with each other, which also creates a community for the game.

Each iteration of Pokemon games always changes certain details or slightly tweaks some mechanics to create new experiences for gamers — for example, how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet update their legendary Pokemon. Fans can look forward to receiving more information about upcoming games as the release date approaches.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18 on the Nintendo Switch.