The Guys From The Try Are Trying Something Cool For The Season Finale Without a Prescription, and We Have The Details

This year, The Try Guys are bringing the heat to the kitchen — and right through your computer screens.

The holidays have arrived, and while we could spend hours watching the best Christmas movies or arguing over which version of Santa is better, I’d rather spend them cooking—and that usually means watching cooking shows and YouTube channels.

There are so many great options—from some of the best cooking contests to a series about baking —but one of my favorites that some people may not know about is “Without a Recipe,” a special cooking show that aired on YouTube as part of The Try Guys — also known as Zach Cornfield, Kate Habersberger and Eugene Lee Young.

There are many popular shows on the channel, but “Without a Prescription” has always been the most popular — so much so that it turned into a TV show on the Food Network, which has just completed its first season, called “Road Trip without a Prescription”.

“Without a prescription” is what the guys have been doing since their days at BuzzFeed. Since they turned their brand into a full-fledged company in 2018, it has only gotten bigger, showing that sometimes the lack of a recipe works. And sometimes this is not the case at all and creates large (but hysterical) riots.

Now, in 2022, they are preparing the stage for their biggest season of “Over the Counter” this year, culminating with its stunning finale — live, which will air on December 17, 2022.

The new season will be the same as always. At the moment, two episodes have aired in which the guys are trying to cook hamburgers and pop tartlets without a recipe, and three more will be broadcast, in which they will talk about tacos, beans and illusion cakes.

This, in turn, will lead to the finale live, which will be broadcast for fans to see how the guys, together with their close friend Kvesi James, will try to do something that without a prescription will surely become a disaster – churros. , judged by fellow youtubers and bakers Rosanna Pansino and Johnny Cakes.

The finale will last two hours — yes, it will, in fact, be a movie — and will be managed by an interactive video company Kiswe, where fans will get an interesting viewing experience.

Multiple cameras will be installed, so fans will be able to choose whether they want a director’s version or want to focus on a specific participant. And at the end, the fans will vote for the winner.

If this name “The Try Guys” sounds familiar, it’s because you’re probably thinking about what happened a few months ago, in September 2022, when one of their former members, Ned Fulmer, was fired after it was revealed that he had a sexual relationship on by mutual consent. official relations with an employee.

Nevertheless, Try Guys are actively changing their brand and moving forward, focusing on new content, as well as shows that fans like, for example, “Without a Prescription”.

If you’re interested in watching this wonderful event, fans are selling tickets to buy them to watch the finale as it happens, starting at $19.99 on the Kiswe website.