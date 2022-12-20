The Guy Went on a Dating Show Without Telling His Father, and The Video of Him Reacting While Watching at Home Is Amazing

Nowadays, anyone who wants to see how young single people are looking for love has a lot of options at their disposal. From your simpler dating shows like “The Bachelor” to TV shows that offer delightful twists like “Too Hot to Handle” or “Married at First Sight,” there’s no shortage of opportunities to see ordinary people put themselves in wild situations, all in the name of love. However, we don’t often see what their parents think about this decision. The Internet has blessed us with one such example, how a man went to a dating show without telling his father, and his father’s reaction was captured on camera.

A video was posted on Reddit in which a man watches an episode of the dating reality show Beauty Queen & Single. The caption explains that he did not know that a familiar face was about to appear on the screen, and his reaction to seeing his son Charles led to the video going viral. Check it out below:

A real kick in the knees! I don’t think there could be a better reaction than dear old dad’s long and loud laugh when he threw his head back and slapped his leg when he saw his son walking down the street on his way to a date. This sight was something that even he didn’t want to experience at least once, as he told his partner:

Rewind, just rewind forever.

Equally charming—and so paternal—was his next comment as he continued to observe Charles and the ladies he was supposedly going to meet. Dad said:

I bought him this jacket too.

Beauty Queen & Single, which is broadcast on the BBC, invites several single beauty queens on blind dates, to which they must come… without makeup (yes, yes, yes). Unfortunately for Charles and his proud dad, the stepbrother who posted the video reported that Charles didn’t get a second date. Maybe he and his father could team up to join the Netflix series “Dates and Family Ties” (which has a lot of unpleasant moments, but it’s not really about dating your relatives).

While we may not actually see Charles join any of the countless dating shows available for streaming on a Netflix subscription, he and his dad certainly won over fans who saw the viral video, and the comments were full of people saying the reaction made their day. A few examples:

Just rewind that laugh. Rewind it forever.

He was so happy to see him on a date that I was happy for him, infectious laughter fs

This video just filled my heart with the most useful vibrations! He’s adorable, and I giggled right with him!

Rewind forever is now added to my vocabulary

Reality dating shows, of course, do not always lead to such useful moments, so such videos need to be protected.