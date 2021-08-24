The Gunk: Xbox Adventure Exclusive Wins Gameplay Trailer

The Gunk: Microsoft unveiled, this Tuesday (24), during Gamescom, a new trailer for The Gunk. The Xbox adventure exclusive received a video focused on gameplay, also showing some of the scenarios.

Check out the trailer below.

The Gunk was developed by Image & Form and will be published by Thunderful. On the team that worked on the title are professionals who worked on the SteamWorld franchise.

Ulf Hartelius, game director, explained, among other things, that the game will use Unreal Engine 4 and that it will be part of the Smart Delivery system. “On Xbox One, you can expect a steady 30fps experience that delivers the beautiful artistic design and graphic flourishes you saw in our trailer. Whether you’re playing on Xbox Series X|S or a high-end PC, our goal is to provide you with a 60fps gaming experience at up to 4K resolution,” he said.

The Gunk will be released in December (no date yet) for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.